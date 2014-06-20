FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. chief warns against airstrikes on militants in Iraq
June 20, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. chief warns against airstrikes on militants in Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon warned on Friday that airstrikes against Islamist militants in Iraq could be counter-productive unless moves were made to create an inclusive government.

“Military strikes against (ISIL) might have little lasting effect or even be counter-productive if there is no movement towards inclusive government in Iraq,” Ban said, referring to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

