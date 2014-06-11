FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says worried about security situation in Iraq, offers help
June 11, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says worried about security situation in Iraq, offers help

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday expressed concern about the deteriorating security situation in Iraq and pledged “any appropriate assistance” to help the Iraqi government fend off increasing attacks from Sunni militants.

State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United States believed that Iraq’s Baiji oil refinery, the country’s largest, remained under control of the Iraqi government after militants overran the Iraqi city of Tikrit on Wednesday.

“Our understanding at this point is that the refinery remains in control of the government of Iraq,” Psaki told a daily briefing for reporters. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)

