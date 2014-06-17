FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says open to further talks with Iran about Iraq
June 17, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says open to further talks with Iran about Iraq

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that it is open to further talks with Iran about the instability in Iraq but that any such discussions are likely to take place at a lower level.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Bill Burns met with Iranian officials briefly on Monday on the sidelines of wider talks in Vienna between Iran and six major powers about Tehran’s nuclear program. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters she did not expect further such talks in Vienna. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Jim Loney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
