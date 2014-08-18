FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. blacklists Islamist militants in Iraq, Syria
August 18, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. blacklists Islamist militants in Iraq, Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday targeted two Islamist militants in Iraq and Syria, including the Islamic State spokesman, following similar actions by the U.N. Security Council last week.

The move aims to weaken the Islamic State - an al Qaeda splinter group that has seized swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria and declared a caliphate - and al Qaeda’s Syrian wing, Nusra Front.

The State Department said it was adding the two men, Islamic State spokesman Abu Muhammad al-Adnani and Nusra Front member Said Arif, to its list of ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorists.” The label imposes a travel ban on them, and freezes any assets they may hold in the United States.

A parallel move from the U.S. Treasury Department also prohibits U.S. firms and people from dealing with the men. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

