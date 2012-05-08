FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell in talks to cut Iraq's Majnoon output target
#Energy
May 8, 2012 / 10:02 AM / 5 years ago

Shell in talks to cut Iraq's Majnoon output target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, May 8 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell is in talks with Iraq to cut the final production target of the Majnoon oilfield to 1 million bpd from 1.8 million bpd, according to oil ministry documents seen by Reuters, in a move that may kickstart talks with other firms to review the country’s overall production target.

Shell executives met with oil ministry officials on March 15 and also proposed to extend the oil field’s plateau time, which is to begin in 2017, to “more than” 20 years from seven years.

Iraq’s service contracts initially committed foreign firms to boosting capacity beyond 12 million bpd by 2017, but this target proved unreachable due to widely flagged infrastructure bottlenecks and logistical shortcomings.

