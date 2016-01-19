FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq wants foreign oil firms to cut development spending, oil minister says
January 19, 2016 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Iraq wants foreign oil companies to cut spending as the nation seeks to narrow a budget gap caused by lower crude prices, oil minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The ministry is discussing reducing financial spending by foreign companies,” he told a meeting of the oil fields’ joint management committees in Baghdad.

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, has service agreements with companies including BP, Shell, Eni, Exxon Mobil and Lukoil to boost output at its ageing fields. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
