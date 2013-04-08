FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq says inspects Syria-bound Iranian aircraft, finds no arms
April 8, 2013 / 12:26 PM / in 4 years

Iraq says inspects Syria-bound Iranian aircraft, finds no arms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, April 8 (Reuters) - Iraq on Monday searched an Iranian aircraft on route to Syria but found only medical equipment onboard, in the first inspection since Washington urged Baghdad to help stop Tehran flying arms to Syria, authorities said.

“Our crew searched cargo in the plane and only found only medical equipment,” Nasir al-Amiri, head of Iraq’s civilian aviation authority, told Reuters.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry last month called on Iraq’s Shi‘ite-led government to do more to halt Iranian flights carrying arms to Syria to help President Bashar al-Assad fight a two-year-old revolt. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Patrick Markey)

