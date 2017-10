BAGHDAD, May 2 (Reuters) - Iraq’s Asiacell, majority-owned by Qatar Telecom (Qtel), reported on Thursday a 31 percent increase in net profit in 2012 to 662 billion dinars ($569.22 million) from 504 billion dinars in 2011.

$1 = 1163.0000 Iraqi dinars Reporting by Aseel Kami; editing by James Jukwey