FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's Zain says Iraq regulator revives complaint
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 4, 2016 / 10:20 AM / in 2 years

Kuwait's Zain says Iraq regulator revives complaint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - Iraq’s telecommunications regulator has revived a complaint against the local unit of Kuwait’s Zain which could involve the imposition of a $100 million fine on the company, Zain said in a statement to the Kuwaiti bourse on Monday.

For several years, Zain Iraq and the Communications and Media Commission battled in the court system over an allegation that the unit sold SIM cards without the commission’s permission.

In mid-2015, Zain said the regulator had scrapped its legal case. But a committee at the commission has now raised the issue again and wants to meet with Zain Iraq executives on April 13, the statement said, adding that the company would attend the meeting and bring documents supporting its position. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.