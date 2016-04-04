Kuwait's Zain says Iraq regulator revives complaint

DUBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - Iraq’s telecommunications regulator has revived a complaint against the local unit of Kuwait’s Zain which could involve the imposition of a $100 million fine on the company, Zain said in a statement to the Kuwaiti bourse on Monday.

For several years, Zain Iraq and the Communications and Media Commission battled in the court system over an allegation that the unit sold SIM cards without the commission’s permission.

In mid-2015, Zain said the regulator had scrapped its legal case. But a committee at the commission has now raised the issue again and wants to meet with Zain Iraq executives on April 13, the statement said, adding that the company would attend the meeting and bring documents supporting its position. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)