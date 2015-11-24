Iraq's telecom regulator says extends deadline for fourth mobile licence

DUBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Iraq’s communications regulator has extended the deadline for companies to express an interest in buying the country’s fourth national mobile telecom licence, a posting on its website said.

Earlier this month, the Communications and Media Commission (CMC) revealed it hoped to sell the licence, setting a Nov. 20 deadline for potential bidders for the 15-year licence to state their interest.

This has now been extended to Dec. 10, the statement said without explaining why.

The country’s three national mobile operators - Ooredoo’s Asiacell, Zain Iraq and Korek - have seen margins and profitability decline as tough domestic competition, higher costs and service interruptions due to Islamic State’s territorial gains affected their operations.

As such, a fourth licence will likely be a tough sell, industry sources say.

Last week, the chief executive of Kuwait’s Agility , a minority shareholder in Korek, questioned the viability of establishing a fourth operator in Iraq. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Anand Basu)