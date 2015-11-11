FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 11, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

Iraq invites telecom operators to apply for fourth mobile licence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Iraq’s communications regulator plans to sell a fourth national mobile telecommunications licence and has set a deadline of Nov. 20 for potential bidders to submit expressions of interest, according to a posting on its website.

The country’s existing mobile operators - Ooredoo subsidiary Asiacell, Zain Iraq and Korek - will be required to share some of their infrastructure and facilities with the new operator to help it roll out services quickly, said the document seen on Wednesday.

The licence will be for 15 years and may be renewed. (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; writing by Matt Smith; editing by Andrew Torchia)

