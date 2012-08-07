FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq oil seen flowing from Wednesday after blast-Turkey officials
August 7, 2012

Iraq oil seen flowing from Wednesday after blast-Turkey officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Oil flow on the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline from Iraq to Turkey’s Mediterranean coast was expected to begin on Wednesday on a second line unaffected by an explosion at the weekend, Turkish energy ministry officials said on Tuesday.

Iraqi oil flows to Turkey remained suspended on Tuesday after a pipeline blast on Sunday and vessels have stopped loading at the Turkish port of Ceyhan after it run out of stockpiles of Iraqi crude in onshore tanks, a Turkish shipping source said.

On Monday, Turkish energy officials said repairs on the pipeline could take up to 10 days. The pipeline ships about a quarter of Iraqi crude exports from oilfields near the Iraqi city of Kirkuk to Ceyhan on the Mediterranean. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Seda Sezer)

