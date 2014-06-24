FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry in Kurdistan to urge leaders to be part of national government
June 24, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

Kerry in Kurdistan to urge leaders to be part of national government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ARBIL, Iraq, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was in Iraqi Kurdistan on Tuesday to urge its leaders not to withdraw from the political process in Baghdad after their security forces took control of the northern oil city of Kirkuk.

“The Secretary’s visit will be very important both to confer with the Kurdish leadership and also encourage them to play a very active role in this government formation process, including choosing a very strong president who can represent both Kurdish interests but also Iraqi interests,” said a senior U.S. State Department official who briefed reporters. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
