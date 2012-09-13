FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi militia threatens U.S. interests over film
September 13, 2012 / 9:50 AM / in 5 years

Iraqi militia threatens U.S. interests over film

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Sept 13 (Reuters) - An Iraqi militia that carried out some of the most prominent attacks on foreigners during the Iraq war on Thursday threatened U.S. interests in the country over an anti-Islam film that has triggered protests in Libya, Egypt, Yemen and elsewhere.

“The offence caused to the messenger (Prophet Mohammad) will put all American interests in danger and we will not forgive them for that,” Qais al-Khazali, leader of the Asaib al-Haq militia, said.

The threat followed Tuesday night’s storming of the United States Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, where the U.S. ambassador and three other staff were killed.

