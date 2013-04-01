Gunmen attack Iraq's Akkas gasfield, four local workers killed-officials

BAGHDAD, April 1 (Reuters) - Gunmen attacked part of the Akkas gasfield being developed by Korea Gas Company in Iraq’s Anbar province, killing four local contractors, local government officials said on Monday.

Attackers also kidnapped at least two local workers, said one of the officials.

“Gunmen attacked the headquarters of the local company... working in Akkas gasfield. They opened fire and killed four,” said one official.

Akkas, in the remote western desert near the Syrian border, is not yet producing gas. Iraq, which holds the world’s 10th largest gas reserves, has said the priority for the field will be domestic consumption once it starts work.