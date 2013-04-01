FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gunmen attack Iraq's Akkas gasfield, four local workers killed-officials
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 1, 2013 / 8:07 PM / in 5 years

Gunmen attack Iraq's Akkas gasfield, four local workers killed-officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, April 1 (Reuters) - Gunmen attacked part of the Akkas gasfield being developed by Korea Gas Company in Iraq’s Anbar province, killing four local contractors, local government officials said on Monday.

Attackers also kidnapped at least two local workers, said one of the officials.

“Gunmen attacked the headquarters of the local company... working in Akkas gasfield. They opened fire and killed four,” said one official.

Akkas, in the remote western desert near the Syrian border, is not yet producing gas. Iraq, which holds the world’s 10th largest gas reserves, has said the priority for the field will be domestic consumption once it starts work.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Patrick Markey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.