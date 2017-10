BAGHDAD, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber killed an Iraqi Sunni lawmaker and his bodyguard in western Anbar province on Tuesday, police and hospital sources said.

The attack on Efam al-Esawi, a member of the Sunni-backed Iraqiya block, came amid growing tensions as Sunni protesters take to the streets in Anbar for daily demonstrations against Shi‘ite Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki.