Iraqi gunmen seize TV station in Tikrit, kill four -police

TIKRIT, Iraq, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Iraqi gunmen wearing explosive vests seized a television station in the northern city of Tikrit and killed four employees on Monday, prompting a firefight with security forces who retook the building and killed the militants, police sources said.

Four gunmen stormed the local government Salahuddin channel building after detonating a bomb in a car parked near the entrance, the sources said.

“Two of the attackers blew themselves up when security forces raided the station and the others were killed in the clashes before they managed to detonate the explosive vests they were wearing,” a senior police officer told Reuters. (Reporting by Ghazwan Hassan in Tikrit; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Louise Ireland)