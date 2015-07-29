FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweltering Iraq declares four-day weekend from Thursday
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 29, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

Sweltering Iraq declares four-day weekend from Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAGHDAD, July 29 (Reuters) - A searing heat wave forecast to sweep through Iraq prompted the government to declare a four-day holiday starting on Thursday and order regular power cuts at state institutions.

With temperatures expected to surpass 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) for at least the second time this month, the government decided to designate Thursday and Sunday official holidays, the cabinet said in a statement news-flashed on state television. The weekend in Iraq is Friday and Saturday.

Summer temperatures normally reach up to the mid-40s Celsius and can cause frequent power shortages because the electricity grid has been worn down by years of war and under-investment.

Electricity supplies collapsed in the chaos after the U.S. invasion in 2003 when power plants were looted or not properly maintained. Islamist insurgents have targeted transmission towers and other infrastructure in subsequent years, while the Baghdad government has been unable to keep up with demand.

The electricity grid will probably supply only 11,000 megawatts of Iraq’s 21,000-megawatt peak demand this summer, the electricity minister told parliament last week.

In a separate statement posted online on Wednesday, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi ordered programmed electricity cuts at state institutions and at the homes of all government officials.

Iraq’s punishing summer heat has stirred angry street protests over the nation’s feeble power supply. A protester was killed and two others wounded earlier this month during a demonstration against power shortages near the southern oil hub city of Basra, police and local officials said. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and Stephen Kalin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.