Iraqi Kurdistan says sold almost $3 bln worth of crude oil since Jan
November 7, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Iraqi Kurdistan says sold almost $3 bln worth of crude oil since Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdistan has sold 34.5 million barrels of oil with a value of almost $3 billion since January, the Kurdistan Regional Government said, despite opposition from the federal government to independent oil sales from the region.

The KRG said in a statement on Friday that the proceeds of the $2.87 billion sales were being treated as part of what it claimed as its “constitutional entitlement” of 17 percent of Iraqi government revenues, which it says have not been paid by Baghdad since January.

The KRG said it had received $2.1 billion in cash and $775 million in payments in kind via refined oil product sales. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin and David Sheppard in London; editing by Jane Baird)

