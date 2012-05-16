FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Einhorn still likes Apple, thinks MLM overvalued
May 16, 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager David Einhorn, whose investment picks are closely watched, raced through a list of the companies he likes and has concerns about including Apple Inc and Martin Marietta Materials.

Einhorn, who runs Greenlight Capital, said that Apple is still penetrating markets and noted that once a customer has one Apple product they are sure to want another.

He also said that Martin Marietta Materials has benefited form a one-time stimulus and is overvalued.

Einhorn joked that he feels he is not missing much for not being invested in China. (Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Gary Hill)

