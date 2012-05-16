FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fund manager Kolatch likes Argentine debt
May 16, 2012 / 6:10 PM / 5 years ago

Fund manager Kolatch likes Argentine debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Jonathan Kolatch of $4 billion investment adviser Redwood Capital, is bullish on Argentina’s sovereign debt, he said at the annual Sohn Investment Conference in New York on Wednesday.

Kolatch said Argentina’s balance sheet has improved significantly through “rapid growth and a market-imposed fiscal discipline.”

Kolatch, who was previously head of credit arbitrage at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, said his firm has bought euro-denominated Argentinian sovereign bonds set to mature in 2033 trading at 57 cents on the dollar.

