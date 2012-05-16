FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paulson likes Caesars Entertainment, AngloGold Ashanti, CVR
#Funds News
May 16, 2012 / 10:00 PM / 5 years ago

Paulson likes Caesars Entertainment, AngloGold Ashanti, CVR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager John Paulson discussed three stocks he likes, focusing on Caesars Entertainment , AngloGold Ashanti, and CVR Energy.

Earnings have been exploding at AngloGold, Paulson said, noting that the trend is continuing. “From an operating standpoint this company is firing on all cylinders,” he said.

CVR Energy is a merger arb play that Paulson said “is a gift from Carl,” adding he means Carl Icahn, the famous corporate raider.

Some of Paulson’s portfolios suffered heavy losses last year and Paulson has been working hard to calm jittery investors who might be on the verge of exiting.

