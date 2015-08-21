FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IRB Brasil shareholders approve share offering - Banco Bradesco
#Market News
August 21, 2015 / 11:00 PM / 2 years ago

IRB Brasil shareholders approve share offering - Banco Bradesco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Shareholders of re-insurer IRB Brasil RE SA have decided to file for permission from Brazil’s CVM securities regulator to hold a share offering, Banco Bradesco SA said in a securities filing on Friday.

Banco do Brasil has a stake of about 20 percent in Rio de Janeiro-based IRB Brasil. The federal government has a 27 percent stake, while state-run Banco do Brasil also has about 20 percent and Itau Unibanco SA about 15 percent.

IRB Brasil, formerly a state monopoly, has been preparing an initial public offering as part of its strategy to grow more aggressively in Latin America and Africa. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Alan Crosby)

