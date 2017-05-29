Brazil reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros files for IPO -shareholders

SAO PAULO, May 29 (Reuters) - Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.

In securities filings, BB Seguridade Participações , which is a unit of state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA, Banco Bradesco SA and Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said they will sell part of their stakes, in a so-called secondary share offering. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by David Gregorio)