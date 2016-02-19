Profit at reinsurer IRB Brasil doubles as investment income jumps

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Net income at IRB Brasil RE SA, the largest Latin American reinsurer, doubled last year in the wake of rising borrowing costs in Brazil that spurred a jump in investment income and efforts to expand in Latin America.

Rio de Janeiro-based IRB Brasil earned 764 million reais ($189 million) in profit before one-off items, a gauge known as recurring net income, according to a statement on Friday. Recurring return on equity, a gauge of profitability for insurance firms, doubled to 29 percent from the prior year.

Underwritten premiums rose 35 percent, netting IRB Brasil about 4.3 billion reais last year, the statement added. The surge in that line was fueled by a three-fold rise in the underwriting of premiums outside Brazil, driving the share of international premium income to 24 percent of total revenue last year from 11 percent in 2014.

Earned premiums jumped 38 percent, the statement said. Investment income rose 67 percent to 350 million reais, on 6.2 billion reais in assets under administration. IRB Brasil RE continued to put a lid on sales, general and administrative expenses during the year, the statement said.

The result underpins the former state monopoly’s efforts to grow more aggressively in Latin America and Africa as Brazil’s economy undergoes a tough and lengthy recession. Shareholders in IRB Brasil scrapped on Thursday a plan to list the company on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, as market conditions in Latin America’s largest economy remain challenging.

IRB ended last year with 34 percent of Brazil’s market for underwritten reinsurance premiums.