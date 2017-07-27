FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Brazilian reinsurer IRB prices IPO at 27.24 reais per share
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
GOP senators threaten to bolt from Obamacare repeal effort
Healthcare
GOP senators threaten to bolt from Obamacare repeal effort
Amazon plows ahead with high sales and spending
Earnings
Amazon plows ahead with high sales and spending
Scaramucci lashes colleagues in obscene rant
The Trump Administration
Scaramucci lashes colleagues in obscene rant
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 11:56 PM / an hour ago

Brazilian reinsurer IRB prices IPO at 27.24 reais per share

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA's initial public offering priced at 27.24 reais ($8.64) a share on Thursday, moving a less-than-expected 2 billion reais, according to data provided by the Brazilian Securities & Exchange.

The IPO moved 73.5 million shares, pricing at the bottom of the suggested range that went to 33.65 reais a share. The stocks is expected to start trading on Monday.

$1 = 3.1539 reais Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.