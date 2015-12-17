FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allied Irish Banks IPO most likely in Sept-Oct 2016 - minister
December 17, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Allied Irish Banks IPO most likely in Sept-Oct 2016 - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan on Thursday said the most likely date for an initial public offering (IPO) of 25 percent of Allied Irish Banks would be autumn next year.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin, Noonan said the government would “press the button” on the IPO process immediately if re-elected in an election due by April 2016.

Noonan said there would be would be two windows for the IPO, either May-June or Sept-Oct, and the government was “tending towards the autumn window”. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by David Clarke)

