DUBLIN, June 23 Ireland's minority government
would review a pledge to sell a maximum of 25 percent in any of
its bank shareholdings by the end of 2018 if the right
opportunities arise, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on
Friday.
The government inserted the clause in its legislative
programme last year and hit the limit for Allied Irish Banks
on Friday in a 3 billion euro ($3.35 billion)initial
public offering.
"I will continue to be bound by the programme for government
but of course if opportunities were to occur that I believe
offered long-term value for the taxpayer, I would go back to
cabinet and present options to them in relation to that,"
Donohoe told reporters.
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by William Schomberg)