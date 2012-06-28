FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada says has had talks with Air Canada over pensions
June 28, 2012 / 4:21 PM / 5 years ago

Canada says has had talks with Air Canada over pensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GALWAY, Ireland, June 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s government has had discussions with Air Canada regarding the moratorium on its “enormous” pension liabilities and a resolution on the issue is needed over the next couple of years, its finance minister said on Thursday.

The current moratorium expires in January 2014, but the estimated deficit doubled during 2011 to stand at C$4.4 billion ($4.3 billion) at the start of 2012, and there is now discussion about extending the moratorium to 2024.

“The pension liabilities are enormous so it’s a challenge for the airline,” Jim Flaherty told a news conference in Ireland when asked if Air Canada was in such bad shape that it would fail without a moratorium on its pension payments.

“Over the course of the next couple of years there needs to be a resolution of the pension issues.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)

