Anglo Irish asset sale to meet government outlay-fin min
April 25, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

Anglo Irish asset sale to meet government outlay-fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 25 (Reuters) - The asset sale from the liquidation of the former Anglo Irish Bank will allow the government to fully repay the 12.9 billion euros ($17.8 billion) of bonds issued to take over its debt, Ireland’s finance department said on Friday.

Liquidators sold more than 90 percent of the bank’s loan book with a par value of 21.7 billion euros in recent months without disclosing how much it received. The remaining assets will no longer need to be transferred to the state-run National Asset Management Agency (NAMA), the government said.

“This is a very successful outcome for the taxpayer. This means that no further assets will require transfer to NAMA thereby finally breaking the link between the state and the former Anglo Irish Bank,” finance minister Michael Noonan said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7236 Euros) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

