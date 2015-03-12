FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Anglo Irish liquidation to show "significant surplus" - finance minister
March 12, 2015

Anglo Irish liquidation to show "significant surplus" - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - The asset sale from the liquidation of the former Anglo Irish Bank is set to yield a “significant surplus”, Ireland’s finance minister said on Thursday.

Liquidators sold more than 90 percent of the bank’s loan book with a par value of 21.7 billion euros last year without disclosing how much it received. The government has said it will be able to fully repay the 12.9 billion euros of bonds issued to take over the bank’s debt.

“The Special Liquidator will publish a report tomorrow showing that, at the end of 2014, the liquidation is showing a significant surplus,” Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in a speech. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

