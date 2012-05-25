FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish mortgage arrears worsen in Q1
#Credit Markets
May 25, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

Irish mortgage arrears worsen in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - The number of Irish residential mortgages in arrears or restructured due to financial distress rose 8 percent in the first quarter, data on Friday showed.

The central bank said 116,288 mortgages were either in arrears or had been restructured at the end of March, representing some 15.2 percent of the total residential mortgage market, compared with 107,708 mortgages at the end of September.

The proportion of loans in arrears for more than 90 days was 10.2 percent at the end of March up from 9.2 percent at the end of last year.

