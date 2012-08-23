Irish mortgage arrears rise 6 pct in Q2

DUBLIN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The number of Irish residential mortgages in arrears or restructured due to financial distress rose 6 percent in the three months to June from the previous quarter, data on Thursday showed.

The central bank said 123,472 mortgages were either in arrears or had been restructured at the end of June, representing some 16.2 percent of the total residential mortgage market, compared with 116,288 mortgages at the end of March.

The proportion of loans in arrears for more than 90 days was 10.9 percent at the end of June up from 10.2 percent at the end of March.