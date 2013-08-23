FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish mortgage arrears rise in Q2
August 23, 2013 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

Irish mortgage arrears rise in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The number of Irish mortgages in arrears increased in the second quarter of the year compared to the prior three months, the country’s central bank said on Friday.

The proportion of residential mortgages in arrears for more than 90 days rose to 12.7 percent at the end of the quarter, up from 12.3 percent in the previous three months and 11.9 percent in the period to end-December.

The bank released detailed figures for problem loans of investors for the first time late last year and said on Friday that the proportion of buy-to-let mortgages in arrears rose to 20.4 percent from 19.7 percent at end-March.

