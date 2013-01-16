FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Resolving mortgage arrears number one domestic issue- c.bank
January 16, 2013

Resolving mortgage arrears number one domestic issue- c.bank

DUBLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Resolving the problem of mortgage arrears in Ireland is “absolutely” the most important domestic policy issue at present, the country’s central bank governor said on Wednesday.

With more than one in six Irish home loans not being fully repaid, Patrick Honohan said there were risks to both customers and the state’s finances over how the country’s mostly state-owned banks ultimately deal with the problem.

“It is a complex situation, we want to make sure they are delivering the products that are needed. We are absolutely committed to this, it is absolutely the most important domestic policy issue at present,” Honohan told a parliamentary committee.

