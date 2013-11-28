FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish mortgage arrears over 90 days rise in Q3
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2013 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

Irish mortgage arrears over 90 days rise in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The number of Irish mortgages in arrears for more than 90 days increased a touch in the third quarter of the year compared to the prior three months, the country’s central bank said on Thursday.

The proportion of residential mortgages in arrears for more than 90 days rose to 12.9 percent at the end of the quarter, up from 12.7 percent in the previous three months. Buy-to-let arrears grew to 21.2 percent from 20.4 percent at end-June.

The number of residential accounts in early arrears of less than three months declined by 6 per cent, the central bank said, meaning the total number of home loans in arrears fell to 141,520 from 142,892 three months earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.