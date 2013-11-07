FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 7, 2013 / 12:00 PM / 4 years ago

Irish precautionary credit line still open question, minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - There is still no decision on whether Ireland will seek the insurance policy of a precautionary credit line for when it has left its bailout programme, its finance minister said on Thursday.

Ireland has met all its targets under its 85 billion euro bailout and is due to become the first euro zone country to complete such a programme in December.

“It is still an open question and we are fortunate enough to have options,” Finance Minister Michael Noonan told reporters, referring to the possible precautionary credit line. “We will make a decision in advance of December 15.”

