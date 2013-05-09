UPDATE 1-Ireland's lenders want action on unemployment, bad debt

* Lenders say Ireland on track to exit bailout

* Further policy efforts needed to address unemployment

* Says banks ‘disappointingly slow’ on problem mortgages

By Conor Humphries

DUBLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - Ireland needs to do more to tackle unemployment and bad mortgage debt, its international lenders said on Thursday in a relatively critical statement as the country moves towards the end of its bailout programme.

The European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank said Ireland was on course to become the first euro zone country to complete its bailout at the end of the year, but listed several concerns.

The ‘troika’ of lenders told the government to make sure banks were tackling mortgage arrears after a “disappointingly slow start”. They were also worried about unsustainable debts owed by small and medium business.

“The authorities have made significant progress on financial sector repair and restoring sustainability to the public finances, yet remaining challenges require continuing policy efforts,” the statement said.

Rescued by Europe and the IMF in late 2010, Ireland has consistently hit the targets set under its bailout and raised 5 billion euros ($6.4 billion) in March through a 10-year bond.

The troika said Ireland needs “further policy efforts” to bring down unemployment from 14 percent, and called for the government to open up “competition in sheltered sectors such as legal services”.

Strict implementation of measures announced in Ireland’s budget are “essential,” the troika said.

The statement did not mention “stress tests” of Ireland’s bailed-out banks. Sources said there was a standoff on the issue between Irish and troika officials.

Dublin had wanted the tests to be held in conjunction with a European-wide exercise, expected in early 2014, but agreed to IMF and EU demands that they take place earlier.