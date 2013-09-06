FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland to seek 10 bln euro credit backstop, Noonan tells paper
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 4 years ago

Ireland to seek 10 bln euro credit backstop, Noonan tells paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Ireland will seek a 10 billion euro credit line when its EU-IMF bailout expires later this year, which it will draw on only if needed, the Irish Independent cited Finance Minister Michael Noonan as saying.

Noonan said he was hopeful a deal could be struck with no new conditions, the newspaper reported on Friday. The ministry was not immediately available to comment.

“What it would mean is a credit line that we could draw on if we needed to draw on it,” the Irish Independent quoted Noonan as saying.

Reuters reported last month that Ireland was seeking a precautionary credit line to smooth its bailout exit, with any conditions focused solely on its still-troubled banks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.