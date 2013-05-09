FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland's EU-IMF lenders say bailout still on track
May 9, 2013 / 12:51 PM / in 4 years

Ireland's EU-IMF lenders say bailout still on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - Inspectors from Ireland’s ‘troika’ of lenders said on Thursday the country remained on track to complete its bailout at the end of this year, but warned it needed to do more to address entrenched unemployment and bad debts.

“The authorities have made significant progress on financial sector repair and restoring sustainability to the public finances,” the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank said in a joint statement after their latest quarterly review of the 85 billion euro ($112 billion)bailout.

“Yet remaining challenges require continuing policy efforts,” the statement said.

