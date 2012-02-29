FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurogroup's Juncker sees no need for second bailout for Ireland
#Market News
February 29, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 6 years ago

Eurogroup's Juncker sees no need for second bailout for Ireland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Ireland is unlikely to need a second bailout from the euro zone, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers told the European Parliament on Wednesday.

Ireland received a 67.5 billion euro bailout from the IMF and euro zone’s temporary bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), in 2010 after the collapse of its banking system.

The euro zone has since agreed to set up a permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to better handle any future financial assistance needs.

“I don’t see why Ireland would call on the ESM to get additional support, I think the question will not need to be raised. I don’t think that will be necessary,” Jean-Claude Juncker said.

