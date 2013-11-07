FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland says successfully completes final bailout review
November 7, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

Ireland says successfully completes final bailout review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ireland has successfully passed its lenders’ final review of an 85 billion euro bailout, paving the way for it to complete the aid deal in December, its finance ministry said on Thursday.

“This is a significant day that many thought, and some feared, would never be reached,” Finance Minister Michael Noonan told reporters.

The country of 4.6 million has endured five years of austerity and is now a much-needed success story for the European Union, which wants to show that the discipline of tax hikes and spending cuts can work.

