Irish C.bank gov says end-March bank note deal likely
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 6 years

Irish C.bank gov says end-March bank note deal likely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 27 (Reuters) - Ireland is likely to strike a deal to avoid a 3.1 billion euro cash payment into one of its failed banks this week, the country’s central bank governor said on Tuesday, adding that the schedule of payments had become a source of financial risk.

Dublin, which said last week that it planned to settle the end-March annual payment with a long-term bond, wants to replace 30 billion euros ($40 billion) of high interest loans to the former Anglo Irish Bank with another instrument, to lengthen the maturity and cut the interest rate.

“The sequence of annual cash payment has become a source of risk to financial stability ... A way of funding this cash payment over a much longer period would clearly help reduce this risk,” Patrick Honohan told a parliamentary committee.

“While some technicalities still need to be resolved (on the end-March payment), it now seems likely that this effort will be successful.”

“I think it’s going to happen.”

