Ireland to proceed with bank promissory note proposal

DUBLIN, March 29 (Reuters) - Ireland will proceed with a proposal to avoid a 3.1 billion euro cash payment to one of its failed banks by settling it instead through the delivery of a long-term government bond, the country’s finance minister said on Thursday.

Dublin has been pursuing a months-long campaign to improve the terms of its bank bailout, concentrating initially on changing this year’s annual payment of the promissory note, mainly to the former Anglo Irish Bank.

“The 3.06 billion euros of (EU/IMF) programme funding that would otherwise have been used to make the promissory note payment should potentially allow greater flexibility around when and at what level Ireland returns to the capital markets,” Michael Noonan told parliament.

Ultimately it was intended that the government bond will be financed for one year, on commercial terms, with one of the country’s other lenders, Bank of Ireland, which may in turn refinance the bond with the European Central Bank (ECB).