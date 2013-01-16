FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland working on "novel" promissory note solution-c.bank
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 16, 2013 / 2:41 PM / in 5 years

Ireland working on "novel" promissory note solution-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ireland will need a “novel” solution that does not take policymakers too far out of their comfort zone if it is to reach a deal with the European Central Bank on restructuring part of its bank debt, its central bank governor said.

“Taking into account both the statutory position and wider policy stance of the ECB, an initiative of this type will be novel and as such challenging,” Patrick Honohan told a parliamentary committee, referring to negotiations on the so-called “promissory notes” pumped into two failed Irish banks.

”We have been working carefully to build understanding and confidence around a set of proposed transactions designed to deliver for Ireland, while not taking other decision makers too far out of their comfort zone.

“In fact, what we have designed is, I believe, largely in the interests of the eurosystem as a whole.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.