Likely Irish promissory note deal could be derailed-fin min

DUBLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ireland’s finance minister reiterated on Thursday that Dublin was likely to agree with the European Central Bank on rescheduling part of its bank debt, but significant outstanding matters may still derail a deal.

Dublin has been negotiating with the ECB for over a year to ease the tough repayment terms on promissory notes, or IOUs, that it pumped mainly into the failed Anglo Irish Bank, and wants a deal agreed before the next payment falls due in March.

“I believe a deal is likely in advance of the March deadline,” Michael Noonan told parliament. “A deal is not certain and a deal has not been concluded, there are significant outstanding matters that are of sufficient magnitude to still derail a deal.”