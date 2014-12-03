FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish home loan arrears fall to two year-low
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

Irish home loan arrears fall to two year-low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The number of Irish homes in mortgages arrears for more than 90 days fell to their lowest level in two years in the three months through September but the number of buy-to-let mortgages in distress stayed stubbornly high.

The proportion of residential mortgages in arrears for more than 90 days fell to 11.2 percent at end-September, the fourth successive quarterly fall and down from 11.8 percent in the previous three months, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The proportion of residential investment property loans in arrears over 90 days stood at 22.1 percent at the end of the quarter versus 22.0 percent at the end of June. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.