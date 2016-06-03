FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Irish Life and Permanent finance chief acquitted of fraud charges
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 3, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

Ex-Irish Life and Permanent finance chief acquitted of fraud charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - An Irish court on Friday acquitted the former finance director of bancassurer Irish Life and Permanent, Peter Fitzpatrick, of conspiracy to defraud investors in the run-up to the country’s banking crisis.

Two former executives of the failed Anglo Irish Bank, John Bowe and Willie McAteer, were convicted earlier this week on the same charges. The jury is still in deliberations regarding former Irish Life and Permanent chief executive Denis Casey.

All four men were accused of conspiring together and with others to mislead investors by setting up a 7.2 billion euro circular transaction scheme between March and September 2008 to bolster Anglo’s balance sheet.

Irish Life and Permanent was broken up during the restructuring of the sector and its banking arm, permanent tsb , remains under 75-percent state ownership. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Gareth Jones)

