Ex-Irish Life and Permanent CEO convicted of fraud charges
June 9, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

Ex-Irish Life and Permanent CEO convicted of fraud charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - An Irish court on Thursday convicted the former chief executive of Irish Life and Permanent, Denis Casey, of conspiracy to defraud investors, depositors and lenders in the run-up to the country’s banking crisis.

Two former executives of the failed Anglo Irish Bank, John Bowe and Willie McAteer, were convicted on the same charges earlier this month. Former Irish Life and Permanent finance director Peter Fitzpatrick was acquitted last week.

All four men were accused of conspiring together and with others to mislead investors by setting up a 7.2 billion euro ($8.15 billion) circular transaction scheme between March and September 2008 to bolster Anglo’s balance sheet. ($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
