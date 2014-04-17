FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish court convicts 2 Anglo Irish bankers of illegal lending
April 17, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

Irish court convicts 2 Anglo Irish bankers of illegal lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 17 (Reuters) - A Dublin court found two former executives of the collapsed Anglo Irish Bank guilty on Thursday of charges of illegal lending and providing unlawful assistance to investors.

Pat Whelan and Willie McAteer were judged guilty on ten counts of illegal loans to clients known as the “Maple Ten”. They were found not guilty on six other charges of illegal loans to the family of businessman Sean Quinn.

Former Anglo Irish chairman Sean FitzPatrick was found not guilty of the same charges on Wednesday in the first such case since Ireland was rocked by a banking crisis six years ago.

The three men were accused of providing loans to the Maple Ten and to the wife and five children of Quinn in 2008 to enable them to buy shares in the bank, boosting its stock price. (Reporting by Sarah O‘Connor; Writing by Sam Cage; Editing by John Stonestreet)

